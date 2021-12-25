Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Price Target Raised to $209.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $172.00 to $209.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital reissued a neutral rating on shares of Novavax in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $257.00.

Get Novavax alerts:

NASDAQ NVAX opened at $177.25 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.90. Novavax has a 12-month low of $109.01 and a 12-month high of $331.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.28.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.04) by ($0.27). Novavax had a negative net margin of 89.31% and a negative return on equity of 149.66%. The business had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.21) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Novavax will post -11.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.43, for a total transaction of $488,317.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,764 shares of company stock worth $38,629,321 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Firestone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novavax in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novavax in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Novavax in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.