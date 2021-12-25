NuCypher (NU) Price Up 13.6% Over Last 7 Days

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. During the last seven days, NuCypher has traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. NuCypher has a market capitalization of $580.03 million and $111.83 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NuCypher coin can now be bought for about $0.83 or 0.00001621 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005120 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00043266 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00007415 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

NuCypher Coin Profile

NuCypher (NU) is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,374,591,830 coins and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 coins. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here . NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com . The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

