Nvwm LLC Buys 3,562 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 153.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 22.4% in the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 233,880 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,841,000 after purchasing an additional 42,731 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.5% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,440,613 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $810,488,000 after purchasing an additional 134,487 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the third quarter worth about $224,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.2% in the third quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 28,210 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on APTV shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Aptiv from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.27.

Shares of APTV opened at $162.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a PE ratio of 55.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.44. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $127.06 and a 1-year high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP William T. Presley sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total transaction of $167,011.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mariya K. Trickett sold 4,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $770,083.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,324 shares of company stock valued at $2,829,629. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

