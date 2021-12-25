Nvwm LLC Makes New $327,000 Investment in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Nvwm LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 427.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 173,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,524,000 after buying an additional 140,889 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 60,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 21,640 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,238.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,526,000 after purchasing an additional 145,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,196,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $62.82 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $63.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.72 and its 200 day moving average is $61.31.

