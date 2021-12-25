Nvwm LLC Makes New $752,000 Investment in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 23,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SONO. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,103,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Sonos by 201.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,993,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,235,000 after buying an additional 1,331,811 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sonos by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,138,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,798,000 after buying an additional 1,318,416 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sonos by 130.6% during the 2nd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,455,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,280,000 after buying an additional 824,303 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,060,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

SONO opened at $29.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.16. Sonos, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.62 and a 12-month high of $44.72.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $359.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.23 million. Sonos had a return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Sonos news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $2,070,622.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sonos in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sonos from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sonos has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

