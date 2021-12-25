Nvwm LLC Raises Stock Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter worth $1,534,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 4,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter valued at $612,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 24,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Yoav Galin sold 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.14, for a total transaction of $2,703,778.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tal Payne sold 25,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.06, for a total transaction of $8,872,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,305 shares of company stock worth $15,676,312 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $357.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.75.

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $283.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.24. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.07. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.33 and a 1 year high of $389.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.83.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $526.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.86%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

