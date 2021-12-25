Nvwm LLC Sells 580 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Nvwm LLC lessened its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 974,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,597,000 after acquiring an additional 61,915 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 201.6% during the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after acquiring an additional 10,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth $10,749,000. 42.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zscaler alerts:

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.32, for a total transaction of $546,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.31, for a total transaction of $1,829,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,267 shares of company stock valued at $40,583,902 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler stock opened at $323.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.03 and a 1 year high of $376.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $324.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.53.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $230.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.33 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. Research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

ZS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.19.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.