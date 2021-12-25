Nwam LLC Buys Shares of 107,826 Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 107,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the third quarter worth $209,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the second quarter worth $205,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the third quarter worth $237,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the third quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the second quarter worth $1,011,000. Institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TECK shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Teck Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$37.50 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.78.

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $28.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.74. Teck Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $17.31 and a 52-week high of $29.92. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.40. Teck Resources had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.0399 dividend. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.68%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

