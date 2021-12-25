Nwam LLC Decreases Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Nwam LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,188 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 35.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 125,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,490,000 after acquiring an additional 32,653 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,870,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 746,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,268,000 after acquiring an additional 56,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 27.2% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 78,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 16,813 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ISTB opened at $50.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.00. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.39 and a 52-week high of $51.70.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%.

Read More: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.