Nwam LLC Purchases 13,713 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) by 120.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,713 shares during the period. Nwam LLC owned about 0.05% of Inari Medical worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Inari Medical by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,033 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Inari Medical by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Inari Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in Inari Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.04, for a total value of $1,580,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donald B. Milder sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $553,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 282,900 shares of company stock worth $23,254,627 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NARI. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Inari Medical from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

NASDAQ NARI opened at $89.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 331.46 and a beta of 1.93. Inari Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $68.44 and a one year high of $127.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.29 and its 200-day moving average is $85.67.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $72.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.16 million. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 6.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inari Medical Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

