Nwam LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Nwam LLC lifted its position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IYW. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 4,882.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,830,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,165,000 after buying an additional 4,733,162 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 933,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,828,000 after buying an additional 304,785 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,552,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 553,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,095,000 after buying an additional 168,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,706,000.

Shares of iShares US Technology ETF stock opened at $114.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.03. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $82.18 and a 52-week high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

