OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. OceanFirst Financial reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow OceanFirst Financial.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $87.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.56 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OCFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Stephens downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OceanFirst Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.64.

OCFC stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.99. The stock had a trading volume of 168,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,000. OceanFirst Financial has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $25.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.87%.

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Nicos Katsoulis acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.90 per share, with a total value of $62,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCFC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,687 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 9,365 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,180 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 27,419 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 1,304.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,440 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 79,357 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $757,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,133 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

