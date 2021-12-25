Omnia Family Wealth LLC Sells 25,611 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Omnia Family Wealth LLC cut its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,657 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 25,611 shares during the quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 112.2% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth $54,000.

Shares of GE stock opened at $94.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $103.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.77, a PEG ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.79. General Electric has a 1-year low of $83.20 and a 1-year high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -61.54%.

In other General Electric news, Director Leslie Seidman bought 1,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on General Electric from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.87.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

