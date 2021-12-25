Omnia Family Wealth LLC Takes $1.86 Million Position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY)

Omnia Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 75,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,000. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Omnia Family Wealth LLC owned about 0.12% of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $978,000. Raffles Associates LP raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 150,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 135,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,595,000.

Get ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:UVXY opened at $14.15 on Friday. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a 1-year low of $13.89 and a 1-year high of $153.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.63.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.