Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $189.86.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OMCL shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 8,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total transaction of $1,542,854.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 10,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,776,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,153 shares of company stock valued at $11,644,743 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,019,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,332,000 after acquiring an additional 530,922 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,086,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,597,000 after acquiring an additional 260,868 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,077,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,661,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,954,000 after acquiring an additional 155,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,066,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,453,000 after acquiring an additional 147,101 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $175.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 102.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.06. Omnicell has a 12 month low of $113.01 and a 12 month high of $187.29.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $296.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.82 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicell will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

