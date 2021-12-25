On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.11.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of ON to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of ON from $38.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of ON from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ON in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.
NYSE:ONON opened at $38.61 on Friday. ON has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $55.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.34.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point Break Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,727,778,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter worth about $183,915,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,194,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in ON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,382,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in ON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,751,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.03% of the company’s stock.
ON Company Profile
On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.
