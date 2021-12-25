On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.11.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of ON to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of ON from $38.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of ON from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ON in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Get ON alerts:

NYSE:ONON opened at $38.61 on Friday. ON has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $55.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.34.

ON (NYSE:ONON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.79 million. The company’s revenue was up 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that ON will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point Break Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,727,778,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter worth about $183,915,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,194,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in ON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,382,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in ON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,751,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

ON Company Profile

On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.

Read More: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.