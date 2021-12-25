One Day In July LLC Has $875,000 Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

One Day In July LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 41.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the quarter. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $354,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $943,000.

Shares of VHT stock opened at $264.82 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $216.25 and a fifty-two week high of $266.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $256.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.15.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

