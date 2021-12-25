One Day In July LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

One Day In July LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 0.6% of One Day In July LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 86.8% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,005,000. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Shares of VTI opened at $240.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $237.90 and a 200 day moving average of $230.46. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $189.76 and a 12 month high of $243.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

