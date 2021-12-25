OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Shares Gap Down to $16.55

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.55, but opened at $16.10. OneSpan shares last traded at $16.57, with a volume of 12 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OSPN shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of OneSpan in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of OneSpan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of OneSpan in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.62 million, a PE ratio of -36.80 and a beta of 0.54.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Mcconnell bought 5,000 shares of OneSpan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.30 per share, with a total value of $86,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 15,585 shares of OneSpan stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $247,333.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,854 shares of company stock worth $2,432,090 over the last ninety days. 19.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of OneSpan by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN)

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

