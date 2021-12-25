Origin Dollar (OUSD) Hits Market Cap of $8.97 Million

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Origin Dollar has a market cap of $8.97 million and $2.36 million worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Origin Dollar has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00055203 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,006.14 or 0.07895628 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,750.62 or 1.00023578 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00053943 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00071499 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00008163 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Origin Dollar Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 18,887,835 coins and its circulating supply is 9,002,927 coins. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars.

