Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) will report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. Orion Energy Systems reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.39. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.56. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Orion Energy Systems.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $36.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.03 million. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 21.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OESX shares. B. Riley downgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Orion Energy Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.08.

Orion Energy Systems stock opened at $3.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.87 and its 200-day moving average is $4.45. The company has a market cap of $111.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.24. Orion Energy Systems has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $11.98.

In related news, insider Scott A. Green sold 47,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $189,230.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael W. Altschaefl acquired 10,000 shares of Orion Energy Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $36,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OESX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Orion Energy Systems by 17.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM); Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces, and sells commercial lighting, and energy management systems to the wholesale contractors.

