Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Shares Gap Up to $8.12

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.12, but opened at $8.31. Oscar Health shares last traded at $8.22, with a volume of 509 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.92.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.38.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.34). Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 59.62% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. Equities analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrive Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC now owns 37,614,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755,222 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,490,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665,729 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,584,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,059,000 after acquiring an additional 719,400 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,929,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,548,000 after buying an additional 22,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glynn Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health Company Profile (NYSE:OSCR)

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

