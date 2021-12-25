Osino Resources (OTCMKTS:OSIIF) Trading Up 1.4%

Osino Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSIIF)’s stock price was up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.86 and last traded at $0.86. Approximately 45,820 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 34,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Osino Resources in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.96.

Osino Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold mining properties in Namibia. It operates through the Canada and Namibia geographical segments. Its active programs and projects include Twin Hills, Goldkupe and Extensions, Otjikoto East, and Otjiwarongo Regional. The company was founded by Heye Daun and Alan Friedman on June 5, 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

