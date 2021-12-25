OST (OST) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $154,239.00

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. OST has a market capitalization of $3.26 million and approximately $154,239.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OST coin can now be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, OST has traded up 37.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OST alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005223 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00043566 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007370 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

OST Coin Profile

OST (CRYPTO:OST) is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 762,469,095 coins. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OST is ost.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

OST Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.