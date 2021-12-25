Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVLH) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:OVLH) rose 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.95 and last traded at $29.95. Approximately 319 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 4,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.85.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.64.

Read More: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overlay Shares Hedged Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.