PAID Network (PAID) Trading 15.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. One PAID Network coin can now be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00001148 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PAID Network has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. PAID Network has a total market cap of $48.26 million and $123,860.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00056229 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4,062.23 or 0.08026085 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00009182 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,699.90 or 1.00172090 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00072694 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00053202 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

PAID Network Profile

PAID Network launched on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

