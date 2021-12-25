Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Stake Lifted by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 191.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 668,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 439,476 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $16,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 289.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,584,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,680,000 after acquiring an additional 73,281,593 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 426.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,399,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,169,000 after buying an additional 40,021,042 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 64.7% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 30,681,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,772,000 after buying an additional 12,049,327 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 93.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,665,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,850,000 after buying an additional 10,471,942 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5,285.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,027,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,919,000 after buying an additional 19,655,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.22.

PLTR opened at $18.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.09 and a 200-day moving average of $23.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.11 and a beta of 6.53. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total transaction of $16,463,855.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $688,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,621,352 shares of company stock worth $160,121,669. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

