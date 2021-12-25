Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Receives $576.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $576.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $561.78 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $311.56 and a twelve month high of $566.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $521.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $455.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.60 and a beta of 1.37.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.57, for a total value of $719,355.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.31, for a total value of $4,999,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,375 shares of company stock valued at $30,707,429. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at about $285,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 69.0% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,327 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

