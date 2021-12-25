Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CFO Sells $125,500.00 in Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $125,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

T Christopher Uchida also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 30th, T Christopher Uchida sold 2,000 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $148,800.00.

Shares of PLMR opened at $64.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.50 and a 200 day moving average of $80.28. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.10 and a fifty-two week high of $115.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.24 and a beta of -0.01.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.13). Palomar had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $67.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PLMR. Zacks Investment Research raised Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. JMP Securities raised Palomar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLMR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Palomar by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Palomar by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Palomar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Palomar by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Palomar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

