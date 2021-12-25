Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 28,245 PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 28,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of PolyMet Mining in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PolyMet Mining in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of PolyMet Mining in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of PolyMet Mining in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of PolyMet Mining in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PLM opened at $2.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $286.49 million, a PE ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 0.57. PolyMet Mining Corp. has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $5.41.

PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

PolyMet Mining Company Profile

PolyMet Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. It develops and operates the NorthMet project in Minnesota, which hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, and platinum group metal mineralization. The company was founded by John P. McGoran on March 4, 1981 and is headquartered in St.

