Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Cuts Holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,069 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FENC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 359.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 9,680 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 68,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 32,251 shares during the period. 46.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on FENC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Fennec Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

NASDAQ FENC opened at $4.49 on Friday. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $10.08. The company has a market capitalization of $116.78 million, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 12.90 and a quick ratio of 12.90.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. On average, research analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FENC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC).

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.