Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $118,000 Holdings in R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in R. R. Donnelley & Sons were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 27.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 18.8% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 41,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. 74.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock opened at $10.73 on Friday. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $11.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.04 and its 200-day moving average is $6.83. The company has a market capitalization of $782.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 2.51.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.25. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, TheStreet raised R. R. Donnelley & Sons from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

In related news, major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.12 per share, for a total transaction of $136,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co engages in the provision of multichannel communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Print, Logistics, Statement Printing, Labels, Packaging, Supply Chain Management, Forms and Business Process Outsourcing. The Commercial Print segment provides various commercial printing products and offer a full range of branded materials including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters and promotional items.

