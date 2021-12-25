Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Invests $87,000 in Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YELL. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yellow during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Yellow during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yellow during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yellow during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yellow during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. 49.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on YELL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yellow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Yellow from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other Yellow news, Director Matthew A. Doheny acquired 31,000 shares of Yellow stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $407,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Douglas A. Carty acquired 10,000 shares of Yellow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.51 per share, for a total transaction of $135,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 66,000 shares of company stock worth $820,250. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

YELL opened at $12.15 on Friday. Yellow Co. has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $15.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.12 million, a P/E ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 3.08.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yellow Co. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yellow Profile

Yellow Corp. operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company. The company was founded by A. J. Harrell in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, KS.

