Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Reduces Position in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,336 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Natural Gas Services Group were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 59.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 36,599 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 304.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 41,456 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Natural Gas Services Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 693,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,129,000 after acquiring an additional 26,611 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 23.4% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 591,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after buying an additional 112,141 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Natural Gas Services Group alerts:

NGS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet lowered Natural Gas Services Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

In other news, VP James R. Hazlett sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $33,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 6.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NGS opened at $10.60 on Friday. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $12.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.54. The company has a market capitalization of $138.21 million, a PE ratio of -25.85 and a beta of 1.94.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Natural Gas Services Group had a negative net margin of 7.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%.

Natural Gas Services Group Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas compression equipment and services to energy industry. It offers compressor rental services, compressor engineered products, compressor design and sales, compressor rebuild and exchange, compressor parts, WellMaker compressors, CiP compressors, and flare systems.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS).

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Gas Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Gas Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.