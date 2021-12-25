Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 13,873 Shares of Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,873 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Unity Biotechnology were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 445.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 914,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after buying an additional 746,825 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,551,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,913,000 after buying an additional 700,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,812,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,378,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 857.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 257,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 231,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Biotechnology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ UBX opened at $1.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.12. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $9.78. The firm has a market cap of $90.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.14.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. Analysts expect that Unity Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho raised shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

About Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm is developing a portfolio of programs like biological mechanisms implicated in diseases of aging, and also senolytic programs in ophthalmologic and neurologic disorders. The company was founded by Nathaniel Eames David, Jan van Deursen, Judith Campisi, and Daohong Zhou on March 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.