Parsley Box Group (LON:MEAL) Shares Down 1.5%

Parsley Box Group plc (LON:MEAL) shares were down 1.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 35.95 ($0.47) and last traded at GBX 35.95 ($0.47). Approximately 1,062 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 34,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36.50 ($0.48).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 45.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 108.42.

Parsley Box Group Company Profile (LON:MEAL)

Parsley Box Group plc delivers direct to consumer ready meals with focus on the Baby Boomer+ demographic. Its product range comprises single portion sized meals across products from various cuisines, sides, soups, puddings, and drinks. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

