Payfare (TSE:PAY) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Payfare Inc. (TSE:PAY) were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$8.55 and last traded at C$8.40. Approximately 4,523 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 130,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PAY shares. Eight Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Payfare in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James set a C$13.50 target price on Payfare and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

The firm has a market cap of C$388.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$9.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.62.

Payfare Inc, a financial technology company, provides instant payment and mobile banking solutions to gig economy workers. The company offers PayFare, a platform solution for worker pay. It serves investors and financial institutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

