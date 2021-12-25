Penny Sanford Sells 40,000 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $1,409,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Penny Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 18th, Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $1,632,800.00.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $1,741,200.00.

EXPI opened at $35.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.58 and a beta of 3.11. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.52 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.05 million. eXp World had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 45.33%. eXp World’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

EXPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi bought a new position in eXp World in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,093,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in eXp World by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,405,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,502,000 after purchasing an additional 213,817 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its position in eXp World by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 14,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in eXp World by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 82,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 9,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in eXp World by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

