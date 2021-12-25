Penta (PNT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $256,627.19

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 25th. Penta has a market capitalization of $256,627.19 and approximately $5,949.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Penta coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Penta has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005198 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001287 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00043594 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00007393 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Penta Coin Profile

PNT is a coin. It was first traded on June 17th, 2020. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 coins. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF and its Facebook page is accessible here . Penta’s official website is www.penta.global

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Penta Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Penta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Penta using one of the exchanges listed above.

