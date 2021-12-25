Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PNR. Zacks Investment Research cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho began coverage on Pentair in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $71.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.26 and a 200-day moving average of $73.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.11. Pentair has a fifty-two week low of $51.08 and a fifty-two week high of $80.40.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $969.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pentair will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNR. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Pentair by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,996,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $598,050,000 after buying an additional 4,172,259 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Pentair in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,383,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Pentair by 184.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 960,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,763,000 after buying an additional 622,569 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Pentair by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 904,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,689,000 after buying an additional 534,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,161,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $955,767,000 after acquiring an additional 510,073 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

