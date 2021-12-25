Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PEN. Truist started coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on Penumbra in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penumbra currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $331.00.

Shares of PEN stock opened at $275.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 5.76. Penumbra has a twelve month low of $171.22 and a twelve month high of $320.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 302.80 and a beta of 0.31.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Penumbra had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $190.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Penumbra will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 634 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.06, for a total transaction of $169,316.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Surbhi Sarna sold 907 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.06, for a total value of $252,200.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,921 shares of company stock worth $14,681,115 in the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Penumbra by 178.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP raised its position in Penumbra by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

