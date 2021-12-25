Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $10.90 Million Stock Holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,236 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IAA were worth $10,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IAA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of IAA by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of IAA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IAA shares. TheStreet raised IAA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE IAA opened at $49.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. IAA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.49 and a 12 month high of $66.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.52 and a 200-day moving average of $54.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.64.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). IAA had a return on equity of 166.24% and a net margin of 17.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAA Profile

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

