Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $11.98 Million Stake in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) by 16.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 357,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,271 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Country Airlines were worth $11,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNCY. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 303.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $551,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $383,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SNCY. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Country Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.38.

SNCY opened at $27.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.97 and a 52-week high of $44.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.62.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $173.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.15 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $29,459.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William Trousdale sold 3,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $86,298.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,052,284 shares of company stock worth $283,425,222 over the last 90 days.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

