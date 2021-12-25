Peregrine Capital Management LLC Has $9.61 Million Holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 107,309 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Black Hills worth $9,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 145.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Black Hills stock opened at $68.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.39. Black Hills Co. has a 52 week low of $58.22 and a 52 week high of $72.78.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 12.96%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 61.50%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BKH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Black Hills from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

