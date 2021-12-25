Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 53,969 Shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 427,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 53,969 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stoneridge were worth $8,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Stoneridge by 7.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in Stoneridge by 2.3% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 47,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Stoneridge by 45.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Stoneridge by 2.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Stoneridge by 5.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Jr. Hartman sold 3,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $85,670.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research cut shares of Stoneridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

NYSE:SRI opened at $18.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $508.23 million, a PE ratio of 39.79 and a beta of 1.27. Stoneridge, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.56.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $181.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.03 million. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

