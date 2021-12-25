Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,657 D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,657 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 108.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.93.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total value of $46,826.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.97, for a total transaction of $302,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 113,470 shares of company stock valued at $12,221,566. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

DHI opened at $104.92 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.32 and a fifty-two week high of $110.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.10 and its 200 day moving average is $93.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.87%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

