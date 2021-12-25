Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $247,000 Stock Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 4.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,466 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 70.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 78,586 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 32,568 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,220,980 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,260,000 after purchasing an additional 87,816 shares in the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.4% in the second quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 210,570 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,385,000 after buying an additional 6,921 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 6.2% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 9,870 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 2,441.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 494,605 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,695,000 after acquiring an additional 475,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GSK opened at $43.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.74. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $33.53 and a 12-month high of $44.09.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.5234 dividend. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.29%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

Featured Article: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.