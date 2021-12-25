Perigon Wealth Management LLC Invests $204,000 in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 127.6% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.3% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period.

Get iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $148.52 on Friday. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.19 and a fifty-two week high of $158.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.168 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

About iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Read More: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.