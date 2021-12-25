Perigon Wealth Management LLC Invests $256,000 in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 18,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris during the second quarter worth $28,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris during the second quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 71.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 137,400.0% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Amyris by 85.7% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Amyris alerts:

NASDAQ:AMRS opened at $5.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.54. Amyris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $23.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.57.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $47.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James F. Mccann acquired 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $99,354.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Amyris in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a $19.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital cut their target price on Amyris from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Further Reading: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.