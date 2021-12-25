Perigon Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,006,000. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,923,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 238.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.46. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $110.14 and a twelve month high of $110.54.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

See Also: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.